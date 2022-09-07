Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Shares of SYK opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

