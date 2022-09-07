StormX Trading Down 5.8% This Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $75.35 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

