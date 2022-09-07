StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 78,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

