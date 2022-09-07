StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Buy

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 78,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.58.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
