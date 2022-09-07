StockNews.com Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $57,430,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

