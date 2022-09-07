StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 19.0 %

NEON stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.29. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Get Neonode alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.