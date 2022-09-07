StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

