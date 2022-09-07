Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Zillow Group Put Options (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 57,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,079 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

