Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Zillow Group Put Options (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 57,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,079 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.