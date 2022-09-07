Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Griffon Call Options (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,961% compared to the average volume of 474 call options.

Griffon Trading Up 2.5 %

GFF traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,467. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.63. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

