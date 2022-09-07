Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Griffon Call Options (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,961% compared to the average volume of 474 call options.
Griffon Trading Up 2.5 %
GFF traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,467. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.63. Griffon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.
Griffon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
