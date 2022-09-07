Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.17 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $31,801.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00285871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,064,732 coins. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

