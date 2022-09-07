S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.18% of S&P Global worth $12,047,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

