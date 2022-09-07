SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. SJW Group accounts for 3.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 9.79% of SJW Group worth $206,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,213. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays cut their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

