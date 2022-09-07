Sigma Lithium (SGML) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sigma Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -47.73 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -8.06

Sigma Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 647 2031 2661 83 2.40

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Sigma Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sigma Lithium rivals beat Sigma Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

