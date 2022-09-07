SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading 2.8% Higher

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.55) to €7.80 ($7.96) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

