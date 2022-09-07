Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.94

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serco Group Price Performance

SRP opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,354.62.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

Serco Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.