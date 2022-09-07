Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.91 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIGet Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $25,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 780.4% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 132,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 117,595 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,684. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

