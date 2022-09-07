Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,200. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

