Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,749,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 344,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,575,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,227. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.