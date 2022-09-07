SENSO Price Tops $0.16 (SENSO)

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $345,960.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com.

Buying and Selling SENSO

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

