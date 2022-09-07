Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Align Technology worth $59,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 83.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 193.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

ALGN opened at $238.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

