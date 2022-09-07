Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,960 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $80,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

