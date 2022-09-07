Sei Investments Co. Sells 42,337 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $74,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

