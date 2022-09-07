Sei Investments Co. Purchases 61,340 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $58,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,534,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $15,555,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

