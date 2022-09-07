Sei Investments Co. Has $72.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

