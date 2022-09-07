Sei Investments Co. Has $63.47 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $63,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $241.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

