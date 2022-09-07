Sei Investments Co. Has $55.11 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112,655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $55,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

