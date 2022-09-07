Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,784 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $81,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

