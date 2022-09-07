Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $79,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SPG opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

