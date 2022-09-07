Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,449 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $86,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

