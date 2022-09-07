Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,276 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $66,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 672,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 174.7% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

