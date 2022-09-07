Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,411 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of argenx worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,801,000 after buying an additional 192,844 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,354,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of argenx by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,210,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $370.47 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $403.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

