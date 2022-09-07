Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,604. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

