Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 16,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,486. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

