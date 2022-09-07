Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.