Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Schneider National Stock Down 2.1 %
SNDR stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Schneider National
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
