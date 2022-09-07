Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Declares $0.45 Final Dividend

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Schaffer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About Schaffer
