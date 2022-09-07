SBK Financial Inc. Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SBK Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 15,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

