Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.59. Sasol shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1,197 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

