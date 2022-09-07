Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

