Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 3,387,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

