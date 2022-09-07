Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

CRM traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.12. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $150.82 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

