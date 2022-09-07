SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $6,012.14

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $6,012.14 and $26.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00163770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 494.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

