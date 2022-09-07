Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $96,695.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00997278 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.17 or 0.99961891 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

