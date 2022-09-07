Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 39,684 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

