Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. 251,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

