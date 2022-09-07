Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $176.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $176,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 237,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

