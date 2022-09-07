Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $106,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

