Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $52,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. 117,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

