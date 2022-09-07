Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $112.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.42.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. 5,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $321,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
