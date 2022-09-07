Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$55.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.