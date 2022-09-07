RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

